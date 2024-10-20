Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Last week we cited diplomatic sources who told the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper the United States had sent a message to the Lebanese government regarding Israeli military plans, specifically that Israel was planning a limited operation in southern Lebanon (Report: US Snitched to Lebanon about Upcoming Israeli Incursion).

On Saturday, the New York Times disclosed the leak of two highly classified US intelligence documents that detail recent satellite imagery depicting Israeli military preparations for a possible strike on Iran. According to the Times, this betrayal of a close ally should be excused because it highlights American apprehensions regarding Israel’s intentions.

Advertisement





In other words, the leaks were intentional and meant to curb Israeli retaliation plans against a country that twice attacked it with long-range cruise missiles.

President Biden was in Germany on Friday and was asked about his knowledge of the timing of Israel’s planned retaliation and the specific targets it intended to pursue. He responded affirmatively, stating, “Yes, and yes,” but when asked to elaborate, he said, “No, and no.” Frankly, as soon as I watched this flippant exchange I had a bad feeling.

Let’s just hope that Bibi was not as forthcoming about the details when he deposited this information in the hands of a man with on-set dementia.

According to CNN, the leaked documents, dated October 15 and 16, began circulating online Friday after being posted on Telegram by an account called “Middle East Spectator.” The channel on Saturday posted this note:

The conclusion of the above post is that “We reject attempts by various Zionist and American media outlets to intimidate the reporters of Middle East Spectator, who are exercising their full and inalienable right of press freedom. Free Palestine,” best identifies the channel as a pro-Iranian outlet.

Barak Ravid wrote on Saturday that the timing of the leak, as Israel was completing its preparations for retaliatory action in Iran in response to the missile attack of October 1, was seen as an attempt to influence or disrupt it. He cited an Israeli senior official who said that Israel’s security establishment is aware of the leak and takes it very seriously.

According to Ravid, the report outlines actions taken in recent days at multiple Israel Air Force installations, including the relocation of sophisticated munitions that, as indicated in the report, were meant for a potential strike on Iran.

Furthermore, it mentions that US signals intelligence has indicated that the IAF engaged in a significant exercise last week, which involved reconnaissance aircraft and possibly fighter jets preparing for a potential offensive against Iran. The report also highlighted the readiness of Israeli drone units for an operation targeting Iran.

According to the Times, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency recently prepared the two documents. The agency is tasked with analyzing images and data gathered by American reconnaissance satellites.

One of the documents is titled, “Israel: Air Force Continues Preparations for Strike on Iran,” and outlines recent drills that seem to simulate aspects of a potential attack. The other document elaborates on Israel’s adjustments in the positioning of its missiles and armaments in anticipation of possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.

Also, one of the documents indicates a matter that Israel has consistently refrained from publicly acknowledging: its nuclear weapons. The document further states that the United States has not observed any signs suggesting that Israel intends to deploy a nuclear weapon against Iran.

According to CNN, the Pentagon investigation of the leak is examining who had access to the documents. Any leak of this magnitude would automatically trigger an investigation by the FBI alongside the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies. The FBI declined to comment.

Share this article on WhatsApp: