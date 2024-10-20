Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Former President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he had a conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, indicating that the Israeli Prime Minister is not heeding the advice of President Joe Biden.

“Bibi called me today and he said, it’s incredible. What’s happened, they said it’s pretty incredible. But he wouldn’t listen to Biden, because if he did, they wouldn’t be in this position,” Trump told thousands of supporters in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

According to the transcript, Trump had been asked about the killing of Yahya Sinwar and said, “The death make easier, I think it makes it easier. You got to talk to Prime Minister Netanyahu about it. He’s uh called me, yes, he’s called me. I have not spoken, I’m going to speak to him, probably now.”

A reporter asked, “What are you going to tell him?”

Trump: “Well, look, he’s doing a good job. Biden is trying to hold him back, just so you understand. Biden is far superior to the VP, uh, he’s trying to hold him back and he probably should be doing the opposite. Actually, I’m glad that Bibi decided to do what he had to do but it’s, uh, it’s moving along pretty good. Everything’s moving along.”

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that he spoke to Trump over the weekend, after a Hezbollah drone attack on his home in Caesarea.

Trump is spending the weekend in Pennsylvania, and told his thousands of fans, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, “If we win Pennsylvania we win the whole damn thing.”

Trump is going to work at the counter of a McDonald’s branch near Philadelphia on Sunday, in response to Kamala Harris’s claim that she, too, had served behind a McDonald’s counter in her youth.

A month and a half ago, my and your favorite buffoon Tom Friedman suggested Netanyahu was potting to help Trump get elected and thus get rid of Kamala Harris. Friedman wrote:

“Based on my reporting and all my years watching Netanyahu, I would not be surprised if he actually escalates in Gaza between now and Election Day to make life difficult for the Democrats running for office. (The murderous Islamo-fascist leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, also wants to see the war continue because it is tearing Israel apart and isolating America in the region.) “Netanyahu may do this because, I believe, he wants Trump to win and he wants to be able to tell Trump that he helped him win. Netanyahu knows that many in the rising generation of Democrats are hostile to Israel — or at least to the Israel he is creating.”

Since then, the murderous Islamo-fascist Yahya Sinwar has gone to meet his maker, and shortly thereafter, Friedman’s point about Bibi forcing Kamala Harris’s hand on US Jews vs. US Muslims received a major exposure, and Harris stepped in the pooch’s business.

Harris was heckled by a man with an Arafat-style keffiyeh on his shoulders, who kept demanding that she say something about the “Israeli genocide” in Gaza. The VP labored to avoid him, but in the end, after he was being removed from the hall, she told her audience, “Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. It’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice.”

So, Friedman, who is not a serious thinker, nevertheless was endowed with a measure of prophecy, which our sages said is given after the destruction of the Temple to fools, children, and madmen. Eager to find favor in the eyes of her young voters, Kamala kicked Israel under the bus.

WATCH — Vice President Harris in response to a heckler screaming that Israel is committing “genocide” “Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. It’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice” (Watch videos from left to… pic.twitter.com/tZwmVIWYsk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 19, 2024

As of Sunday morning, the five-thirty-eight website has Trump and Harris dead even in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Nevada; Harris leads by 1 point in Michigan (the Palestinian state); Trump leads by 1 in North Carolina, and by 2 in Georgia.

Should Bibi join Trump on the stump? Could be interesting…

