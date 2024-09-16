Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Israel Ministry of Defense

US Middle East envoy Amos Hochstein landed in Israel on Monday for talks aimed at averting a likely all-out war with Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

US Ambassador Jack Lew, Chief of Staff Shachar Katz, Military Secretary Brigadier General Guy Markizano, and Brigadier General Benny Gal, head of the IDF’s Strategic Division attended Hochstein’s talks with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Advertisement





Hochstein is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog during his stay. Lebanese media reported the US envoy “might later visit Lebanon” as well.

On the agenda was the issue of ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes, and efforts made to change the security situation on the northern border up to this point.

Gallant warned Hochstein that the chances of reaching a diplomatic agreement to prevent an all-out war are fading as Hezbollah continues to “tie itself” to Hamas and refuses to end the conflict.

The defense minister made clear that given the current circumstances, the only way left to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes will be via military action.

Gallant’s office said he also emphasized the importance of US support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and the Israeli government’s commitment to returning citizens to their homes in northern Israel following a change in the security situation in the area.

“The minister expressed his appreciation to Advisor Hochstein for his efforts to achieve a framework as it relates to the northern border,” Gallant’s office said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: