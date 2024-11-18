Photo Credit: Michael Giladi/Flash90

Walla’s military correspondent Amir Bohbot, citing IDF sources, reported on Monday morning that the Americans are still making it difficult to transfer to Israel offensive weapons such as missiles. Despite the pressure exerted by senior Israeli politicians and security officials on the Biden administration, there are still difficulties that are defined as “delays” and even a “gray embargo.”

רגעי אחת התקיפות בשכונת חארת’ חריכ היום בדאחייה. מי היה מאמין שתקיפות שכאלה בדאחייה יהפכו לכזה אירוע מטורף ומאוד מעניין…? pic.twitter.com/a9KC36mz8m — מה חדש. What’s new❓ (@Gloz111) November 17, 2024

Advertisement





Over the weekend, the IDF reported four waves of attacks in the Dahiya neighborhood of Beirut against approximately 50 Hezbollah targets. According to the IDF, the Air Force attacked more than 20 headquarters, more than 10 terrorist infrastructures, and more than 15 weapons depots.

חיל האוויר תוקף בדאחייה, והיא עולה בלהבות..? pic.twitter.com/9hrX1UpoGn — מה חדש. What’s new❓ (@Gloz111) November 14, 2024

The IDF acquiesced to pressures from the administration and suspended its attacks in Dahiya, the Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon, in the period leading up to election day in the US. This lull in the fighting allowed Hezbollah to reorganize in the area. The IDF points to a clear trend by Hezbollah to place its headquarters near the civilian population and sensitive facilities in Dahiya, including mosques, schools, and gas stations. This trend requires the IDF to evacuate the civilian population using a variety of methods to avoid harming innocents and allows senior terrorists to escape with their combat equipment.

The IDF sources said that “US officials have made it clear to the Israeli side that the administration is taking a lot of heat for the fact that American munitions are harming civilians in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip – hence the delays. However, the same sources don’t pin the delay in transferring D-9 150 bulldozers to the engineering corps on the attacks on Dahiya.

The Biden administration has decided to delay a vital shipment of 134 Caterpillar D-9 bulldozers that was supposed to reach the IDF. The shipment was ordered by Israel and payment for the units has already been transferred to the manufacturer. Now, according to a report in Ynet, the bulldozers are stuck awaiting approval for export from the State Department.

The IDF makes extensive use of these bulldozers, which proved highly efficient and useful in the war. Any structure that is not too tall is treated by these massive, heavily armored vehicles. Their operational capacity is extremely high and they are reliable in protecting the fighters inside, which is why they are usually positioned at the forefront of maneuvering forces.

However, despite their high capabilities, the D-9s are constantly targeted by terrorists trying to damage them and often absorb anti-tank missiles and require extensive maintenance. Some D-9s are disabled to the point where repair is no longer an option.

The al-Qassam Brigades have apparently learned how to knock out Catherpillar D9 armored bulldozers pic.twitter.com/ygELJaKAir — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) December 31, 2023

This is why the administration’s delay of the D-9 shipment is a direct and intentional intervention in Israel’s ability to conduct the war against both terrorist organizations, Hezbollah and Hamas.

Last Thursday, News12 reported that President-elect Donald Trump’s team has assured Israel that on his first day in office, immediately after the inauguration ceremony on Capitol Hill on January 20, all delays and embargoes on shipments of weapons and military equipment to Israel will be lifted.

Share this article on WhatsApp: