Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Israel sometime this month, according to a report broadcast Tuesday by Israel’s Channel 13 News.

Blinken is expected to meet with senior Israeli officials and to coordinate positions regarding the next steps in promoting normalization with Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary is also expected to travel to the Palestinian Authority to meet with officials from the Ramallah government.

Following his visit to the Jewish State, Blinken is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

Shortly after Blinken’s visit, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is scheduled to fly to the United States for meetings in Washington DC on the normalization process with Riyadh.

No agreement has yet been reached on normalization. “There is no official framework and there are no terms ready to be signed,” State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters this week. “There is still a lot of work to do, and we are continuing that process.”