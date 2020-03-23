Photo Credit: Lorie Shaull / Flickr
US Sen. Amy Klobuchar waves to the crowd at the Minnesota DFL election night party after winning re-election in Nov. 6, 2018, in St. Paul.

Minnesota Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that her husband, John Besser, has been hospitalized with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Klobuchar said in a statement said her husband entered self-quarantine when he began to feel sick while he was in Washington DC. After he began coughing up blood, however, he went for a test and a chest X-ray, and was admitted to a hospital in Virginia with “very low oxygen levels, which really haven’t improved,” Klobuchar told The Associated Press.”

The former candidate was in Minnesota at the time. She added that her husband now has pneumonia and is on oxygen, although he is not currently on a ventilator.

Klobuchar said her doctor advised her not to get tested.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has also tested positive for the virus, as has British Health Minister Nadine Dorries.

