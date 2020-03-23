Photo Credit: International Olympic Committee

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a report published Monday by USA Today, quoting International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told the paper in a phone interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.

“It will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” he added.