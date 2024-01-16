Photo Credit: Haim Zach (GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday told the council heads of the Gaza Envelope settlements, “We are determined to rebuild the communities and the kibbutzim, in what is called ‘the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip,’ to return the residents to their homes, and bring about a much greater prosperity than there was before the war.”

“To this end, we need – first and foremost – to achieve victory over Hamas, but also to carry out the necessary actions in the civilian sector; therefore, we have convened the War Cabinet today, together with the team of ministers,” Netanyahu said.

The PM spoke during a visit to the IDF Southern Command HQ, where he met with local and regional council heads: Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, Sdot Negev Regional Council Chairman Tamir Idean, Hof Ashkelon Regional Council Chairman Itamar Revivo, Eshkol Regional Council Chairman Gadi Yarkoni, Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council Acting Chairman Yossi Keren and Merhavim Regional Council Chairman Shai Hajaj.

Also in attendance were the members of the War Cabinet: Defense Minister Gallant, Minister Gantz, Minister Eisenkot, Strategic Affairs Minister Dermer, and MK Deri, as well as Interior Minister Arbel, Transportation Minister Regev, Education Minister Kisch, Housing and Construction Minister Goldknopf, Tourism Minister Katz, and Agriculture Minister Dichter.

“We rely on our heroic soldiers and excellent commanders to achieve the military goal. At the same time, we also rely on your leadership, in your capacity as the heads of the communities, working together with the Government ministries, to achieve this rebuilding and this prosperity,” Netanyahu said.