Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF on Tuesday completed a combined attack on many Hezbollah targets in the Wadi Saluki area in southern Lebanon, using fighter jets and artillery.

The Saluki River in southern Lebanon runs along the Israeli border into the Litani River, beyond which, according to UNSC Resolution 1701, Hezbollah should keep its forces.

The IDF attack was completed in a short time against dozens of positions, military buildings, weapons infrastructure, and rocket launchers of the terrorist organization.

“The attack on Wadi Saluki is one of the most extensive we have carried out since the beginning of the fighting,” said an IDF spokesperson. “The Northern Command will continue to do whatever it takes, with determination and strength, to protect the residents of the North, and will continue to strongly damage the capabilities and infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.”