Giora Eiland, 72, is a retired IDF Major General who also served as the head of the Israeli National Security Council. Following his retirement from public service, he took on the role of senior research associate at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). Eiland is often sought after as a commentator and contributor on security issues for domestic and international media outlets. In 2007, he established a consulting firm that provides national security and strategic services to governments and multinational organizations.

Last week, Eiland submitted a plan to defeat Hamas, on behalf of the Forum of Commanders and Reserve Fighters, which includes Major General Gershon HaCohen, Major General Dedi Simchi, and other retired senior officers. The plan was presented to senior cabinet ministers in Netanyahu’s government.

The plan is based on the assumption that the current strategy of occasional raids employed by the IDF is not effective enough to defeat Hamas and create significant pressure for the release of the hostages. According to the plan, the entire area north of the Netzer Corridor, i.e. Gaza City with all its neighborhoods, will become a closed military area, barred for the entire population living there today, estimated by the army to be about 250,000 people. They will be required to leave immediately through the secured IDF corridors. After a week in which the population will be allowed to evacuate, a full military siege will be imposed on the area which would leave the terrorists in Gaza City with the choice of surrender or die.

Eiland et al believe their proposal complies with the rules of international law because it allows the population to evacuate the combat zone before the blockade is imposed.

In the video above, Eiland says “The hostage deal last November, which was a good deal in today’s view, was due to the fact that Israel only allowed 2 trucks into the Strip each day. One of Hamas’s demands in the negotiations was to increase the number of trucks to 200 every day. There is nothing a dictator fears more than an alternative government and an angry crowd.” General Eiland added that it would be possible to replicate the outline in Rafah and other places throughout the Strip.

Retired Col. Hezi Nechama, chairman of the Commanders and Reserve Fighters Forum, said: “The Generals’ Plan is the right way at this time to defeat Hamas and release the hostages, and we should have implemented it several months ago. At this time, after Hamas murdered six of our brothers in cold blood, the IDF and the State of Israel must implement the only plan that will help defeat Hamas. Those who are unable to implement it are failing in their duties and will not succeed in leading the IDF and the State of Israel to defeat Hamas.”

