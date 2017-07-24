Photo Credit: courtesy, IAI

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A. (PGZ) have announced a deal to team up for marketing aviation products and platforms.

The two defense contractors last Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) concerning, among other things, tactical loitering unmanned aircraft systems, aerial reconnaissance systems, electronic warfare systems multi mission transformer tanker and aviation platforms.

The execution of the collaboration agreement constitutes another step towards establishing a business partnership between PGZ S.A., IAI Ltd. and ELTA Systems Ltd, IAI’s subsidiary.

PGZ S.A. is a leader of the Polish industry and one of the largest defence concerns in Europe. It concentrates over 60 companies (fields: defence, shipyards, new technologies), reaching annual revenues at PLN 5 billion.

In the MOU, the parties express their willingness to cooperate in promoting, marketing and sales, as well as in licensed production and joint elaboration of future products for various modernization projects in Poland. PGZ S.A., IAI and ELTA Systems also decided that they will take joint action with a view to export jointly-elaborated products. Under the executed MOU, PGZ S.A. and the Israeli parties will also review the modernization programs of the Polish Armed Forces which may use technological solutions and products offered by IAI.

“We are eager to take our business in Poland to the next level with our partners from PGZ,” said Joseph Weiss, IAI’s president and chief executive officer.

“We are certain that the partnership will be a long-term, strategic one, combining the advanced technological capabilities of IAI and the PGZ companies. The synergy will provide solutions for the modernization of the Polish army and contribute to the Polish economy and security,” Weiss added.

“The Memorandum of Understanding which we have just signed opens a prospect of acquiring new industrial competencies by the Polish Armaments Group and using them not only for technical modernization of the Polish Armed Forces, but also in other business projects ensuring the security of the allied countries,” said Blazej Wojnowicz, the president of the Management Board of PGZ.

“The possibilities of cooperation between PGZ and IAI are very wide. They also comprise transfer of innovative aerial technologies to PGZ companies. The business forecasts of potential implementation of joint projects give reason for optimism.”