Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The French National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism (BNCVA) on Sunday condemned a vicious attack last Thursday against a Jewish family in a Paris suburb, calling it “manifestly anti-Semitic” and “premeditated.”

Francis Kalifat, president of the CRIF (Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France) also condemned the attack, calling it “proof, as if any were needed, that Jews in France are especially threatened in the streets and – even more disturbingly – in their homes…

“After the atrocious murder of Sarah Halimi in her home, this new aggression must compel authorities in our country to be more vigilant,” Kalifat added.

Halimi, 65, was murdered earlier this year by her Muslim neighbor in Paris. He has not been charged and the incident was not considered a hate crime; he is being examined for mental illness.