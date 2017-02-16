IAF Says ‘Weight Imbalance’ Caused Crash of F-16 Last October

The imbalance caused by leftover munitions made it impossible to land the F-16, according to the IAF investigators.



The Israel Defense Force has published the findings of a report that found the reason for a deadly crash landing of an F-16 fighter jet in October that cost the life of its pilot and injured his navigator.

The crash was caused by a weight imbalance, according to military investigators who comprised a high-level IAF commission of inquiry into the accident.

Israel Air Force pilot ” target=”_blank”>Ohad Cohen-Nov was killed while ejecting from his burning F-16 Sufa fighter jet as it crash-landed at Ramon Air Force Base in the Negev. The pilot’s navigator managed to eject safely, although he sustained some injuries and was evacuated to a medical center for treatment.

The tragedy occurred upon their return from a successful air strike on Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire that had been aimed at the southern Israeli town of Sderot earlier that day.

According to the report, the imbalance was caused by munitions that remained after an operation over Gaza. That imbalance made it impossible for the crew to land the jet properly.

The commander of the Air Force has ordered a change in landing instructions following the conclusions in the report.

