Photo Credit: Pixabay / prima4you

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won a new contract to supply Airbus Defense & Space with 16 ELM-2022A maritime patrol radar system units, developed by IAI’s Elta Systems Ltd.

Airbus has sold 16 C295 MSA aircraft to the Canadian government to support its maritime search and rescue (SAR) operations, each to be equipped with the advanced Israeli radar systems.

Advertisement

The ELM-2022 is an advanced multi-modal, all-weather surveillance sensor system that can be used over water and land 24 hours a day.