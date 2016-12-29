MDA TO Cut Services in Judea, Samaria, Northern Border

Magen David Adom plans to cut services in Judea, Samaria and the northern border region.



Magen David Adom ambulance evacuates wounded to hospital after terror attack. (file)

Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90



The Magen David Adom emergency medical response service announced Thursday in a letter quoted by Arutz Sheva that it will reduce emergency medical services (EMS) and ambulance coverage to Judea, Samaria and the northern border region beginning on Friday, December 30.

The emergency medical response service said in its letter that budget cuts and unkept promises were forcing the measures in order to ensure that services could continue elsewhere.

The letter was reportedly sent Wednesday (Dec. 28) to the director of the Amana settlement housing agency, government ministers and others.

“After an entire year in which it was told to me by MDA officials that the budget for MDA operations in Judea and Samaria was arranged as requested, again we face a hopeless situation,” wrote MDA director-general Eli Bin.

“To date we can see no solution that will allow operations that took place in 2016 to continue forward, based on what you have provided.

“Due to your lack of planning and because the necessary funds have not been transferred to MDA to cover salaries, fuel, insurance and maintenance, the Association is entering a deficit that will impact the operations in the entire country,” Bin wrote.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

