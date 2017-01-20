Prosecution to Demand 3 to 5 Years for Sgt. Azaria



Sgt. Elor Azaria surrounded by family and friends.

The military prosecution is expected to ask for between three and five years in jail for Sgt. Elor Azaria who was convicted earlier this month of manslaughter and inappropriate behavior. Azaria, an IDF medic, shot a terrorist who had already been neutralized in March 2016. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Azaria’s mother passed out when she heard the news, according to the soldier’s family, which complained that the information was first leaked to the media and only later shared with the defense. “The family is shocked that such information was leaked to the media before updating Elor’s attorneys,” they said in a statement.

The defense said it planned to present Sgt. Azaria’s excellent record and his outstanding performance at his job as part of their plea for a light sentence. They informed the prosecution that they plan to bring more than ten character witnesses to the sentencing hearing.

Celebrity attorney Yoram Sheftel has joined the defense team to work on Azaria’s appeal. Sheftel has already accused the military prosecution of behaving like bullies.

