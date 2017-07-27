Photo Credit: courtesy, Tekoa Security Dept.

Arab attacks against Israelis and Jews are continuing despite the fact that the last of the security upgrades were removed from the perimeter of the Temple Mount on Wednesday night.

From 1 pm Thursday afternoon, until 8 pm Thursday night, three firebombing attacks with Molotov cocktails were reported, in Qalandiya north of Jerusalem, the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat and in Abu Dis.

At least 10 stoning attacks were also reported, aimed at pedestrians and motorists as they passed the eastern Gush Etzion village of Tuqu’a (one injured); in Shuqba; in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Shiloah (Silwan); at the Western Wall plaza; at the Flower Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem, in the A-Tur neighborhood of the capital; in Magles; in Mount Scopus; and at the Temple Mount.