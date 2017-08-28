Photo Credit: Shlomi Amsalem

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met Monday with the families of Israeli soldiers and civilians still being held hostage by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

During their meeting, the families of IDF soldier Oron Shaul (who fell in battle during the 2014 counter terrorism war, Operation Protective Edge), Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayeed (both of whom are alive and who suffer from mental illness), appealed to the secretary-general for assistance in returning their sons to Israel.

“Hamas is displaying appalling cruelty by holding our citizens and soldiers,” Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said during the meeting. “The UN must act to ensure their return to Israel.”