Photo Credit: Courtesy Honenu

Late Tuesday night, Arab terrorists hurled rocks at Israeli motorists traveling past Jewish community of Migdalim in the direction of the Tapuach intersection, after the Otzrin junction, on the right side of the road. No physical injuries were reported but there was no information about damage to the vehicles.

Arab terrorists also attacked Israeli drivers at around 11:30 pm as they traveled past the Jewish community of Efrat on Highway 60, south of Jerusalem. The attackers hurled rocks at the passing vehicles in an attempt to kill the passengers within by causing the drivers to lose control of their cars. In several cases, the terrorists succeeded in damaging the vehicles – smashing at least one windshield completely with the heavy rocks they threw – but the drivers knew enough to keep moving long enough to get to a safe area where they could report to police.

Advertisement

In a separate attack earlier in the evening, Arab terrorists wrapped a homemade bomb inside a tire, which they rolled towards Israeli soldiers who were stationed on Highway 446 between Bruchin and Alei Zahav. The tire blew up, but miraculously it missed the soldiers. The highway was shut down for a number of hours while an investigation was carried out.

At around 8 pm, an Israeli driver traveling through the Wadi Joz section of Jerusalem came under a hail of rocks. The rear windshield of his car was smashed in the attack, but miraculously the driver was able to keep his car moving anyway, and kept driving while calling police. Several officers met him near the site of the attack, and took a report before launching a search for the perpetrators. The driver was not physically injured.

At around 7 pm, Arab terrorists attacked an Egged bus traveling near the Jewish community of Kiryat Arba, from the direction of Beit Anoun. The windshield of the bus was broken but miraculously the driver was not physically injured, even though the windshield was smashed directly in front of his face. The passengers were also not physically injured.

There were four other stoning attacks reported between the hours of 1 pm to 8 pm in the Jerusalem areas of Al-Ram, A-Tur and Wadi Joz, and in the Jewish community of Kochav Ya’akov, a few minutes north of Jerusalem.