On Thursday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the hareidi-religious city of Beitar Illit, where he is to attend a ceremony to lay the cornerstone for a new housing project.

The Judean city, located a few minutes south of Jerusalem, is the second largest in Judea and Samaria with a population of nearly 50,000 people.

The project is slated to produce 1,000 new homes, according to the city’s spokesperson. Infrastructure for the development of a new hilltop in the city has already been completed.

The city is named for the ancient Jewish city of Beitar, whose ruins like just a kilometer – less than a mile – from the community.

