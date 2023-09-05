Photo Credit: Yarden Yanover

Once a year, Tel Aviv’s Imperial Hotel, located on HaYarkon Street and facing the Mediterranean, becomes a loony bin of Israeli pop artists who turn its 38 rooms into crazed galleries of energy-filled celebration (I can do more superlatives, but you get the point).

This is the hotel’s second annual exhibition, titled, IMAGINING UTOPIA. The exhibition invites artists to imagine and explore their private UTOPIA – what their ideal world would look like and how they imagine a perfect future through their art.

In each of the hotel’s 38 rooms, visitors discover a new, colorful, and exciting utopian world created by the presenting artists. Visitors can wander among the utopian worlds in the hotel rooms and for an hour and a half get lost in the hotel and have an extraordinary and inspiring experience.

I was there Monday night and couldn’t stop firing my camera. These are but a few of the images.

Imperial Hotel, 66 HaYarkon (corner of Trumpeldor), Tel Aviv.

Check out their Facebook page.