Photo Credit: Yarden Yanover
IMAGINING UTOPIA in 38 rooms of the Imperial Hotel in Tel Aviv, Sept. 4, 2023.

Once a year, Tel Aviv’s Imperial Hotel, located on HaYarkon Street and facing the Mediterranean, becomes a loony bin of Israeli pop artists who turn its 38 rooms into crazed galleries of energy-filled celebration (I can do more superlatives, but you get the point).

The outside of the Imperial Hotel in Tel Aviv during its IMAGINING UTOPIA exhibition, Sept. 4, 2023. / Yarden Yanover

This is the hotel’s second annual exhibition, titled, IMAGINING UTOPIA. The exhibition invites artists to imagine and explore their private UTOPIA – what their ideal world would look like and how they imagine a perfect future through their art.

IMAGINING UTOPIA in 38 rooms of the Imperial Hotel in Tel Aviv, Sept. 4, 2023. / Yarden Yanover
IMAGINING UTOPIA in 38 rooms of the Imperial Hotel in Tel Aviv, Sept. 4, 2023. / Yarden Yanover
In each of the hotel’s 38 rooms, visitors discover a new, colorful, and exciting utopian world created by the presenting artists. Visitors can wander among the utopian worlds in the hotel rooms and for an hour and a half get lost in the hotel and have an extraordinary and inspiring experience.

IMAGINING UTOPIA in 38 rooms of the Imperial Hotel in Tel Aviv, Sept. 4, 2023. / Yarden Yanover
IMAGINING UTOPIA in 38 rooms of the Imperial Hotel in Tel Aviv, Sept. 4, 2023. / Yarden Yanover

I was there Monday night and couldn’t stop firing my camera. These are but a few of the images.

IMAGINING UTOPIA in 38 rooms of the Imperial Hotel in Tel Aviv, Sept. 4, 2023. / Yarden Yanover

Imperial Hotel, 66 HaYarkon (corner of Trumpeldor), Tel Aviv.

IMAGINING UTOPIA in 38 rooms of the Imperial Hotel in Tel Aviv, Sept. 4, 2023. / Yarden Yanover

Check out their Facebook page.

IMAGINING UTOPIA in 38 rooms of the Imperial Hotel in Tel Aviv, Sept. 4, 2023. / Yarden Yanover
Yarden Yanover

