Haredi lone soldiers will celebrate the holiday of Sukkot in Israel for the first time as fighters with operational company A in the Netzah Yehuda battalion. The fighters, who come from many different countries, patrol a section of the Golan Heights and carry out defense and security missions for the residents of the north.

Over the past few days, the Netzah association distributed 450 fancy four species sets to the Haredi soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda battalion and the Tomer Givati Company, as well as other units.

In the picture above, from right to left: Haim Moshe Azoulai (France), Nissim Abramov (the Netherlands), Shalom Brook (USA), Shmuel Elkayam (France), Michael Saban (France), Michael Rojas (Colombia).