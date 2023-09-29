Photo Credit: Courtesy
Haredi lone soldiers with their four species.

Haredi lone soldiers will celebrate the holiday of Sukkot in Israel for the first time as fighters with operational company A in the Netzah Yehuda battalion. The fighters, who come from many different countries, patrol a section of the Golan Heights and carry out defense and security missions for the residents of the north.

Piles of four species sets awaiting Haredi lone soldiers, courtesy of the Netzah association. / Courtesy

Over the past few days, the Netzah association distributed 450 fancy four species sets to the Haredi soldiers of the Netzah Yehuda battalion and the Tomer Givati Company, as well as other units.

Advertisement


In the picture above, from right to left: Haim Moshe Azoulai (France), Nissim Abramov (the Netherlands), Shalom Brook (USA), Shmuel Elkayam (France), Michael Saban (France), Michael Rojas (Colombia).

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleRashida Tlaib: Biden’s Visa Waiver Helps Israel’s Discrimination Policy
Next articleTaking The Sukkah Along
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR