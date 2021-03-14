Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Jerusalem, 14 March, 2021 (TPS) — Israel has vaccinated over 50,000 people in the first week of its operation to inoculate workers from the Palestinian Authority (PA) who work in Israel against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The operation, which commenced Monday, is being led by the IDF’s Central Command, the IDF’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Ministry of Health, and the Crossings Authority, and includes the establishment of dedicated vaccination complexes at several crossings and in industrial areas throughout Judea and Samaria.

From the beginning of the operation until Thursday, more than 50,000 Palestinian Authority workers with employment licenses in Israel have so far been vaccinated with a first vaccine.

Some 120,000 PA Arabs will be vaccinated by Israeli medical teams with Moderna vaccines, which have been allocated by the state, at eight different locations throughout Judea and Samaria.

Israel is footing the bill, regardless that the obligation to vaccinate PA citizens falls exclusively on the Palestinian Authority, which refuses to live up to any of its obligations to its own citizens and the Oslo Accords.

COGAT commander Major General Kamil Abu Rukun visited the vaccination complex at the Rachel Crossing from Jerusalem to Bethlehem on Wednesday.

“The Palestinian workers’ vaccination campaign is progressing significantly, I welcome the positive response of the Palestinian workers that enables this important and vital operation to take place – to preserve public health and the Israeli and Palestinian economies alike,” he stated.