Photo Credit: courtesy, Rabbi Shimon Elharar

Even in the lowest place on the planet, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary can manage to reach a Jew who is stuck in quarantine on Purim, and figure out how to provide him with a Megillah reading.

Rabbi Shimon Elharar, director of Chabad of the Dead Sea said he did exactly that on Monday night, when he got word that one of the residents of the Dead Sea area had to enter a 14-day quarantine in compliance with Health Ministry regulations upon his arrival from a trip abroad.

Elharar arranged a personal reading for the man, conducted in the courtyard right outside his window. “And for the Jews there was light and happiness and joy . . . “