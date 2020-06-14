Presidential residence cleansed following coronavirus scare

Photo Credit: Tomer Reichman (courtesy)

Beit HaNasi, the presidential residence in Jerusalem, has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after receiving information yesterday that one of its workers had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cleaning was carried out in all offices at Beit HaNasi, including bathrooms and kitchens. The president’s private office was cleaned thoroughly in all parts and he will be allowed to resume working from it tomorrow.

Advertisement



At the same time, an epidemiological investigation is being carried out under the close instructions of the District Health Officer and tests for coronavirus are being carried out according to need and contact with the affected employee.