Photo Credit: Shin Bet

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin roamed around Israel freely and in disguise together with Shin Bet agents, the security agency revealed Wednesday, hours before Rivlin ended his seven-year tenure and was succeeded by Isaac Herzog.

The Shin Bet released a photo of Rivlin in disguise and wrote “on the day of the end of your tenure as the 10th President of the State of Israel, it can now be revealed that we were privileged to host the honorable president in one of the field operations of members of the Shin Bet Operations Unit.”

“By changing the appearance of the president, we allowed the president to walk around Israel anonymously (like us), without anyone recognizing him and noticing that he was the president,” the Shit Bet wrote.

For several hours, the president enjoyed complete anonymity alongside Shin Bet operatives, who are well trained in covert work.

“In the name of employees of the General Security Service – Thank you, Mr. President, for years of significant work for the State of Israel!” the Shin Bet concluded.