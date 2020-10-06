First came the signing of Israel’s peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, and then a public sukkah was erected for the first time in history in the heart Dubai, near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper – 2,722 ft, or just over half a mile.

The sukkah was presented by Rabbi Levi Duchman, the rabbi of the local Jewish community in Dubai, who declared that it is open to everyone and that “every Jew who lives here regularly or has come here for one purpose or another is invited to our sukkah – and it is also open of course to the wonderful UAE residents who welcome us with open arms.”

Burj Khalifa was designed by Adrian Smith, of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, who also designed One World Trade Center.