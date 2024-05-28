Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

A small protest by Neturei Karta outside Bais Medrash Ohr Chaim (Scheiner’s Shul) on Forshay Road in Monsey Monday night sparked a massive counterprotest, with hundreds of Monsey Haredim drowning out the Hamasniks in Jewish garb, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The Neturei Karta group protested an appearance at the shul of Yehuda Alon, an IDF veteran who delivered his account of the October 7 Hamas atrocities.

As you can see, the small band of Hamas-supporting Jews was met with a fierce response.

Neturei Karta representatives have met with senior Hezbollah and Hamas officials, and the small group’s representatives in the US regularly appear on Al Jazeera and Iran’s Press TV, offering their “authentic Jewish voices” against Israel and Zionism.

And then there was this, too:

Counter-protesting the Neturei Karta in Monsey now. pic.twitter.com/XXBKyb2iL0 — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) May 28, 2024

