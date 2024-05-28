Israel’s future laid out by current leaders and top analysts MK Ohad Tal, Caroline Glick, and Yishai Fleisher at the Israel Summit in Nashville, TN, hosted by The Israel Guys and friends.
Advertisement
Israel’s future laid out by current leaders and top analysts MK Ohad Tal, Caroline Glick, and Yishai Fleisher at the Israel Summit in Nashville, TN, hosted by The Israel Guys and friends.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/yishai-fleisher-on-jewishpress/its-much-worse-than-we-thought/2024/05/28/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: