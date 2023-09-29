Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

To me, Sukkot has always been the most mysterious holiday, rife with fragrant natural elements, walking in circles and chanting verses, waving and shaking, smacking willow branches against the floor, the works. Here are two sober notes from the late Rabbi Sacks which are at the same time uplifting and heartwarming. Rabbi Sacks was Chief Rabbi of the UK. He passed away on November 7, 2020. We could use his sobriety and sweetness these days.

