Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot
Erev Rosh Hashanah in Uman, Sept. 13, 2023.

The streets of Uman, Ukraine, are filled with dancing Jews on the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5784. This video was shot Wednesday night. For all we know, these folks may still be dancing.

