Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot
The streets of Uman, Ukraine, are filled with dancing Jews on the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5784. This video was shot Wednesday night. For all we know, these folks may still be dancing.
Advertisement
The streets of Uman, Ukraine, are filled with dancing Jews on the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5784. This video was shot Wednesday night. For all we know, these folks may still be dancing.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/video-picks/uman-is-dancing-erev-rosh-hashanah/2023/09/14/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: