Photo Credit: Pixabay

Dozens of teenage Torah scholars suffered smoke inhalation when they awoke to an electrical fire at the Ponovezh Yeshiva early Thursday morning.

At least 28 students ages 15 to 17 were treated at the scene by medics from the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service after being rescued from the burning building.

The students were taken to nearby Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center for further treatment.