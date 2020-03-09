Photo Credit: Arkia Airlines

Both Arkia and Israir Airlines announced Monday they plan to cancel all international flights.

Arkia has canceled its flights effective immediately, and indefinitely. Israir is canceling its flights starting next week until the end of this month.

“These are difficult times from Israel’s aviation and tourism industries,” said a spokesperson for Israir Airlines.

The move follows a decision by Israel to impose a 14-day home quarantine on every person arriving in the Jewish State from abroad, regardless of whether they are citizens or not.

Domestic flights within the country from Haifa Airport and Ben Gurion International Airport to Ramon Airport will continue as usual.