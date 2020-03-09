Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

French Minister of Culture Franck Riester has contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the Reuters news agency.

A source close to the Culture Ministry told the news outlet on Monday that the 46-year-old minister is “feeling well,” despite being infected with the virus.

Advertisement



Riester underwent testing after finding out he had been exposed to the virus during contact with people who were infected while recently on a visit at the French Parliament.

The minister has not been in contact with President Emmanuel Macros for “several days,” the source said.

At present, there are 1,412 people in France who are infected with the virus, which has killed 30 so far in the country. Twelve people have recovered from the virus there.