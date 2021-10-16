Police are searching for the woman who ignited a fire in front of the Yeshiva of Flatbush on Thursday night. The woman poured gasoline in front of the Jewish school and lit the gas on fire. No one was injured in the arson attack.
The woman appears to be the same person who was caught on camera in Flatbush a few weeks ago yelling antisemitic slurs and carrying a gas can.
NYPD Crimestoppers released a photo and video of the suspect and are offering a $3500 reward for information leading to the arsonist’s arrest.
New video of the female sought in connection to the fire in front of the Yeshiva. Please DM @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS if you have any information.
