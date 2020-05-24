Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

The public transportation system in Israel is slowly coming back online and returning to normal as the government eases back on its restrictions over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Israel Railways will resume its service on June 8, after receiving a green light from the Health Ministry.

Advertisement

Train service was suspended in March along with public bus service in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

According to the announcement from the Health Ministry, Israel’s public buses have been authorized to immediately increase their passenger capacity to 75 percent.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...