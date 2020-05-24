Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

The public transportation system in Israel is slowly coming back online and returning to normal as the government eases back on its restrictions over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Israel Railways will resume its service on June 8, after receiving a green light from the Health Ministry.

Train service was suspended in March along with public bus service in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

According to the announcement from the Health Ministry, Israel’s public buses have been authorized to immediately increase their passenger capacity to 75 percent.