Photo Credit: Maya Tzaban, spokeswoman for the Padeh-Poriya Medical Center

The coronavirus department at the Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias was closed Sunday after the discharge of its final patient this weekend.

The hospital announced the closure of the department after the patient made a full recovery and was released to his home.

The medical center treated 93 patients who were ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, since the start of the global pandemic.

Among the patients treated at Poriya was the very first patient who contracted the virus in Israel, and whose condition was listed as critical; the tour bus driver who was exposed to a group of tourists from Greece who later were diagnosed with the virus.