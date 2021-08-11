Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
Protesters gather at the French embassy in Tel Aviv to demand justice for Sarah Halimi, who was murdered in 2017 by her Muslim neighbor in Paris, April 25, 2021.

The family of Sarah Halimi, a Jewish woman murdered four years ago in Paris, has filed a criminal complaint in Israel against the perpetrator, who was found unfit for trial in France due to drug consumption, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

Invoking a law allowing Israeli citizens to file complaints in Israel about anti-Semitic crimes committed abroad, lawyers Mordechai Tzivin and Gilles-William Goldnadel, representing the Halimi family, are demanding that the perpetrator be tried in the Jewish state.

Advertisement

This is the first time the law has been invoked, according to Ynet.

Halimi, 65, was killed in 2017 by 27-year-old Kobili Traoré, her Muslim neighbor, who beat her up and threw her out of the window of her apartment, while shouting “Allahu Akbar” [“God is great” in Arabic].

The French Court Cassation’s Supreme Court of Appeals in April upheld a 2019 ruling by a lower tribunal that Traoré, an immigrant from Mali with French citizenship, was not responsible for his actions at the time of the killing due to a delusional state caused by heavy cannabis consumption. He currently resides in a psychiatric facility.

In the wake of the ruling, Jewish communities in Paris, New York, London and Tel Aviv staged mass demonstrations in April to demand that Traoré be prosecuted. An online rally with the same purpose was held in May, as well, with some 40,000 participants, including leaders from France and Canada.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Tour De Force: Tammy Bryk Leads the Way
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...