Egypt is continuing to support the Hamas terrorist organization in its opposition to a lasting presence of Israel Defense Forces in Gaza, including in the strategic Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors.

Hundreds of Hamas smuggling tunnels have been found beneath both areas, including some large enough to drive a truck through, some with rails for easier transport of goods, and some boasting multi-story structures.

The tunnels are used to transport Iranian weapons and personnel, drugs, cash and luxury goods into Gaza, with “taxes” paid to Egyptian officials and Hamas at each end of the tunnel, making for a very lucrative partnership on both sides of the border.

The issue of Israeli forces remaining as a deterrent in Gaza has long been a major sticking point in the negotiations to secure the release of 101 hostages still being held by Hamas, whose operatives abducted 251 people from southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel will not agree to the withdrawal of military forces from strategic areas in Gaza, in order to prevent the terror group from rearming and reestablishing its control in the enclave.

Although Egypt is acting as a “mediator” in the talks between Israel and Hamas, as are the United States and Qatar, Cairo’s relationship with Hamas is much closer and warmer than its relationship with Israel, despite its decades-old peace treaty with the Jewish State.

Qatar, meanwhile, is also a firm supporter of the terrorist organization and has long hosted its top officials in its capital, Doha.

Further complicating any successful outcome of the talks is the fact that the United States has strong economic, diplomatic and military ties with Qatar.

The US is Qatar’s fifth-largest trading partner and its primary source of imports, while Qatar is host to the Al Udeid Air Base located in the desert southwest of Doha, the largest US military base in the Middle East with a capacity to house 10,000 troops. Qatar is also a major non-NATO US ally.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Wednesday in a White House briefing that agreement on a hostage release deal is no closer than it was last week.

“We’re still putting our shoulder to the wheel to get the hostages home and get a ceasefire in place … and we are still involved in intensive diplomacy to try to prevent a second front from opening up [along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon],” Kirby said.

“Sadly we aren’t any closer to a [ceasefire deal] now than we were even a week ago,” he said.

“I would also add that as we have said from the very beginning, Israel has a right to defend itself. How they do so matters to us, and we don’t shy away from having those kinds of conversations with the Israelis as appropriate.”

