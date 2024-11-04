Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Campaigning at Michigan State University’s Jamison Field House in East Lansing on Sunday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told attendees that it has been a tough year “given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon.”

“It is devastating,” the Democratic nominee said. “As president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security and self-determination.”

Advertisement





As president, Harris would also “continue to work on a diplomatic resolution across the Israel-Lebanon border to protect civilians and provide lasting stability,” she said, “and as president, I will work tirelessly toward a future with security and dignity for all people.”

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), a physician who is running in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, shared a comment of Harris’s about Gaza from the Michigan rally on social media. “The war in Gaza would be over if Hamas would just release the hostages,” he wrote.

According to RealClear polling data, Harris is up an average of less than one percentage point in Michigan in polls from Oct. 17 to Nov. 2. Biden carried the state by nearly three percentage points in 2020.

Share this article on WhatsApp: