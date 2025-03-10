Photo Credit: Israel 365 Action

The Israel365 Action slate in the World Zionist Congress elections has invited Steve Bannon, former Trump advisor and architect of the Make America Great Again movement, to speak at their “Total Victory Election Rally” on Monday—coinciding with the opening of ballots for the World Zionist Congress elections. This will mark Bannon’s second address to the group this month.

“The World Zionist Organization has regrettably become a stagnant, old boys’ club, akin to the pre-MAGA Republican Party. Israel365 Action aims to reinvigorate the Zionist Movement by infusing it with a new, post-October 7th perspective. We, the Jewish people, will no longer tolerate communal funds being used to support subversive progressive agendas that advocate for a Two-State Solution, which jeopardize our future as a nation,” stated Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 Action.

“Two million American Jews voted for President Trump in his recent landslide victory. If just ten percent of MAGA Jews participate in the WZO election, we will take control of the movement,” he added.

The Israel365 Action slate is based on three core principles: Judea and Samaria, Strong Faith Alliances, and New Leadership.

“We are a party of visionaries, but President Trump and his movement have demonstrated that, as Herzl taught us long ago, dreams can become reality when we unite behind what is right and demonstrate common sense. In less than two months, the 47th President of the United States has completely reshaped the Middle East conflict by confronting Hamas, rearming Israel, securing the release of hostages, and calling for a new vision for Gaza.”

“We, the Jewish MAGA movement, want to see Judea and Samaria recognized first by Israel and then by the world as sovereign Israeli territory—no more excuses. We, the MAGA Jews, want to build global bridges with faith-based Christian leaders who seek to strengthen us against our enemies. We, the MAGA Jews, will usher in a new era of post-October 7th leadership that prioritizes Israel and the Jewish people. As Theodor Herzl said, ‘If you will it, it’s not a dream.’”

