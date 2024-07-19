Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

At the Republican National Convention on Thursday evening, Donald Trump accepted the party’s 2024 presidential nomination and pledged to resolve the ongoing conflict involving Israel, attributing its origins to policies enacted under the Biden administration. Trump characterized the situation as a “war caused by the attack on Israel” and asserted that his leadership would bring it to a conclusion.

Trump issued a stern warning to foreign governments and non-state actors holding Americans captive, demanding their release before he takes office again. He threatened harsh consequences if these hostages were not freed, stating, “We want our hostages back – and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price.”

Trump recently pledged to secure the release of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter held in Russia since March 2023 on trumped-up espionage charges. Another American, Paul Whelan, remains imprisoned in Russia, also on espionage allegations. Trump previously claimed he rejected a prisoner exchange for Whelan’s freedom.

Currently, several nations, including China, Iran, and Syria, are detaining Americans considered wrongfully held by the US or advocacy groups. Hamas is holding Israeli-American hostages following the October 7 attack on Israel, and the Taliban has an American captive.

In his address, Trump also vowed to enhance national security and foster global stability. Deviating from his script, he briefly commended Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s right-wing leader, describing him as “tough.” Orbán, who recently met with Russian and Chinese Presidents Putin and Xi, visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago following the NATO summit in Washington.

Trump mentioned his rapport with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, remarking on the benefits of amicable relations with nuclear-armed nations.

He criticized the Biden-Harris administration, alleging they inherited a peaceful world but transformed it into a global conflict zone. Trump pointed to the Afghanistan withdrawal as a turning point, calling it “the worst humiliation in the history of our country.” He recalled the 13 US service members who were killed and the 45 wounded in the Kabul airport attack during the August 2021 withdrawal. He linked this event to Russia’s subsequent invasion of Ukraine, suggesting it emboldened adversaries who perceived the administration as incompetent.

Trump concluded his speech with a reference to last Saturday’s attempt on his life.

“Just a few short days ago, my journey with you nearly ended, we know that,” he said. “And yet here we are tonight, all gathered together, talking about the future, promise, and a total renewal of a thing we love very much, it’s called America. We live in a world of miracles.”

“None of us knows God’s plan, or where life’s adventure will take us,” Trump said, striking an atypical religious note. “But if the events of last Saturday make anything clear, it is that every single moment we have on Earth is a gift from God. We have to make the most of every day for the people and for the country we love. The attacker in Pennsylvania wanted to stop our movement, but the truth is the movement has never been about me. It has always been about you.”

Trump stated that greatness is an American birthright, “but as long as our energies are spent fighting each other, our destiny will remain out of reach.”

