Photo Credit: Pixabay

The nation of Denmark has decided against joining Norway, Ireland and Spain in recognizing the Palestinian Authority as a sovereign nation.

The Danish Parliament voted Tuesday against the move after Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen pointed out in April during the initial debate on the measure that the preconditions for recognition of the entity as an independent nation are lacking, according to Reuters.

The bill was proposed in late February by four left-wing parties in the Danish Parliament.

“We cannot recognize an independent Palestinian state for the sole reason that the preconditions are not really there. We cannot support this resolution, but we wish that there will come a day where we can,” Rasmussen said at the time.

Rasmussen was not present at the vote, which took place Tuesday.