Photo Credit: Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации

Support for voluntary migration of Gazan Arabs is coming from an unexpected source: according to an RT January 12 report, Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic, announced last Wednesday that his country had begun construction of apartments for Arabs fleeing Gaza.

Kadyrov revealed the news during a groundbreaking event in a designated zone for the development of five blocks, each containing 35 apartments. The structures are close to a school and a nursery.

Kadyrov followed the ceremony with a post on Telegram, “With great pleasure, I have congratulated the settlers who will soon receive new homes. I also stressed that we will continue providing comprehensive assistance and support to the Gaza Strip.”

Chechnya, a.k.a. the Chechen Republic, is a region in Russia, located in the North Caucasus, close to the Caspian Sea. The Chechen Republic is part of the North Caucasian Federal District, and shares land borders with the independent country of Georgia to its south; with the Russian republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, and North Ossetia-Alania to its east, north, and west; and with Stavropol Krai to its northwest.

Sunni Islam is the predominant religion in Chechnya, practiced by 95% of the residents. Suni Islam is also the predominant religion in Gaza.

Two entities were created after the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991: the Republic of Ingushetia and the Chechen Republic. Following the First Chechen War of 1994–1996 against Russia, Chechnya achieved de facto independence as the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, although it remained de jure part of Russia. Russian federal control was reestablished after the Second Chechen War of 1999–2009, during which Chechen politics were dominated by former rebel Akhmad Kadyrov, who was succeeded by his son Ramzan Kadyrov.

The project to house Gaza Arabs was funded through a Chechen charity. Chechen officials told RT that some $1.45 million have been allocated for both aid to Gaza and the new apartments. Every migrating Gazan family will receive a stipend of $1,120.

To date, Chechnya has accepted some 200 Arabs fleeing Gaza. RT reported that 30 of them, give or take, have found employment in the region’s healthcare system.

Russia has accepted 1,158 Arabs from Gaza since October 7.