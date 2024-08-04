Photo Credit: Lisa Ferdinando, DOD

General Michael E. Kurilla, who leads the US Central Command (CENTCOM), landed in the Middle East on Saturday. His visit comes as the United States and its allies are preparing for an imminent attack by Iran against Israel, Axios reported.

A US official stated that General Kurilla’s visit to the region had been scheduled before to the recent tensions involving Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah. However, during his trip, the General is expected to assemble the same international and regional alliance that protected Israel from an Iranian assault on April 13.

Indeed, American officials anticipate that Iran’s retaliation will likely mirror their April 13 assault, except, possibly, on an even greater scale. They also believe this response might include rockets fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

Leaders from Iran and Hezbollah have pledged to avenge the killings of Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s senior military commander, and Hamas leader abroad Ismail Haniyeh. According to information shared with Axios by three officials from the US and Israel, an Iranian strike against Israel could take place as soon as Monday.

On Saturday night, The Jewish Press’ Hana Levi Julian even reported, citing regional media, that Iran is planning to carry out its big attack against Israel on Tisha B’Av, a day on which multiple, historic tragedies befell the Jewish People (Report: Iran Plans to Attack Israel on Tisha B’Av).

On Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered an increase in military presence in the Middle East, in response to threats from Iran and its allies in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen (US Introducing F-22 Raptors to Challenge Iran Terror Axis in the Middle East).

According to Axios, citing a US official, Kurilla will visit several Gulf countries, Jordan and Israel. Jordan played a key role during the April 13 attack by intercepting Iranian drones headed for Israel that entered their territory, and by permitting American and Israeli jets to use their air space to intercept Iranian drones. Jordan has been criticized for protecting Israel, and Kurilla’s visit is intended to reach a similar level of cooperation, US officials told Axios.

