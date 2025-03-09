Photo Credit: Google Maps

Israel has confirmed some progress in the ongoing talks between the United States and Hamas. The development followed discussions between President Donald Trump’s envoy, Adam Buehler, and senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, who was reportedly a covert participant in planning the October 7 massacre, according to a report by Reshet Bet radio on Sunday.

Adam Buehler, envoyé du président Trump pour les questions relatives aux otages et aux prisonniers : « Le président n’hésitera pas à prendre des mesures pour assurer la libération des civils. » « Il n’est en aucun cas acceptable de détenir des otages américains ou des otages en… pic.twitter.com/f0kAMcoB68 — GENGIS KHAN ?? ?? ? (@GENGIS9999) March 6, 2025

An Israeli delegation is expected to arrive in Doha on Monday for negotiations, with its mandate to be determined in Sunday’s cabinet meeting. US envoy Witkoff will arrive in the region on Tuesday. The discussions are expected to initially focus on determining the framework for the negotiations.

On Saturday, the Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported that Hamas had agreed to the American initiative, which involves extending phase one of the hostage deal in exchange for the release of several live hostages (Arab Report: Hamas Will Release Live Hostages for Extended Ceasefire). This progress in negotiations between Hamas and the Americans prompted Israel to announce the dispatch of a delegation to Doha.

However, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi denied the reports, asserting that they were false. He emphasized that Hamas remains committed to the previously agreed-upon deal and its second phase.

A delegation from Hamas is currently engaged in ceasefire talks in Cairo with Egyptian mediators, who are being assisted by officials from Qatar. The goal is to move forward with the next phase of the deal, which could potentially pave the way for ending the war. Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua stressed that the terror group is ready to engage in second-phase negotiations that meet the demands of the “Palestinian people.” He also called for increased efforts to support Gaza and lift the blockade.

In a separate statement following their meeting with Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, the head of Egypt’s general intelligence agency, Hamas affirmed its support for forming a committee of “national and independent” figures to govern Gaza until elections.

Additionally, on Saturday, Kan 11 News reported, citing an Israeli source, that the United States had indeed proposed a plan to release ten hostages. According to the plan, ten live hostages would be freed in exchange for a two-month extension of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

