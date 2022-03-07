Photo Credit: Fars News via Wikimedia

The IDF spokesman revealed Sunday evening that a year ago, in March 2021, Israel intercepted two Iranian drones that were on their way to the Gaza Strip with a cargo of pistols.

The drones were intercepted at a great distance from Israel by “Adir” F-35s, which was the first operational interception for the world’s most advanced fighter.

The IDF believes this was an attempt by Iran to test whether it was possible to open a route of supplying weapons to Gaza using unmanned vehicles.

The Air Force’s F-35s intercepted the two UAVs on their way from Iran to Israeli territory. The UAV interceptions were carried out in the region’s skies in coordination with neighboring countries, thus preventing intrusion into Israel.

The UAVs were being monitored by Israel’s control and detection systems throughout their flight.