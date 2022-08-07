Photo Credit: Yosef Mizrachi / TPS
Emergency services at an Ashkelon factory that was hit by a rocket. August 7, 2022.

Islamic Jihad has managed to kill and injure quite a number of Arab civilians in Gaza in this round of fighting, but their latest victim takes the cake.

Advertisement

One person was wounded in one of the Islamic Jihad rocket attacks on Ashkelon this evening. The rocket hit a factory and blew out a window. MDA subsequently reported that the victim, age 35, was lightly to moderately wounded from the shrapnel. They also reported that he is a Palestinian Authority Arab from Hebron who was apparently working in Ashkelon.

Meanwhile, in Yafo, local Arabs went to the streets to yell Allahu Akhbar and cheer when the rocket alert went off in the Tel Aviv region. The rockets were shot down.

Video of the interceptions:

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlePhoto Wars
Next articleThird Time’s a Charm? Palestinian Islamic Jihad Says Ceasefire to Start 11:30 PM
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...