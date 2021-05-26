Photo Credit: MoD

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned Lebanon on Wednesday not to allow the Iranian proxy Hezbollah terrorist organization to launch an attack on Israel from its territory.

In a speech marking the 39th anniversary of the 1982 First Lebanon War, Gantz said the IDF is “ready as ever” to protect Israeli citizens.

“If an attack comes from the north, Lebanon will tremble,” he warned in response to threats made Tuesday by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“The houses in which weapons and terrorist operatives are being hidden will become rubble. The state of Lebanon will be responsible for any aggression that comes from it. Our list of targets for Lebanon is bigger and more significant than the one for Gaza, and the bill is ready to be settled if necessary,” Gantz declared.

In response to a similar recent speech by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, he added, “As for Gaza, what was, is not what will be. If need be, we will act again.

He added that a full reconstruction of Gaza is off the table until and unless the enclave’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization returns the two Israeli civilians and bodies of two fallen IDF soldiers to Israel that are still being held captive by the terrorist organization in the enclave.

“We hope for calm and rehabilitation in Gaza, that it will be rebuilt from the ruins with assistance from the world and the Palestinian Authority — on the condition that [four Israeli captives] are returned home — and that everyone enjoys the fruits of its growth.

“But if Hamas chooses to prevent the rehabilitation of Gaza and for residents of Gaza, and to harm Israeli citizens, we will take action until we reach a calm that will serve us all. There’s no other way,” Ganz underscored.

The defense minister expressed similar thoughts in a meeting Wednesday with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, briefing him “on plans to strengthen the PA and adjust Gaza policy to the end of achieving long-term quiet & return of our hostages and MIAs. Also stressed importance of monitoring mechanisms in any Iran nuclear deal.”

