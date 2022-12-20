Photo Credit: JCPA

On Monday, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs stated its intention to pursue a major organizational reset which will give it more latitude to pursue liberal advocacy.

“JCPA going forward will be a national convener of Jewish coalitions working to build a just and inclusive America—bringing together many local and national Jewish community relations and advocacy organizations in common cause with other diverse communities,” said the statement from the umbrella body for Jewish Community Relations Councils.

The advocacy group presents an unabashed liberal agenda to policymakers and the public, including expanding abortion access, ending the detention of illegal migrants and classifying climate change as “a key racial justice issue.”

In August 2020, JCPA signed onto a full-page New York Times ad in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM has a history of antisemitic statements and actions.

“Now is the time for the American Jewish community to increase its voice and impact by dramatically expanding our civic and intergroup engagement with an effective and increasingly strategic network that mobilizes advocates, including through Jewish Community Relations Councils (JCRCs) and national organizations,” said David Bohm, JCPA Board Chair and leader of the Restructuring Team that conceptualized this reset.

“As we succeed in advancing a just and inclusive society, the security and well-being of all, including the Jewish community and Israel will be greatly enhanced,” Bohm added.

The rebranded JCPA also announced that a national search for a new CEO has been launched.